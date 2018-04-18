Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 5K obstacle course with the world's largest inflatable obstacle is coming to Chester.

Gung-Ho! says contestants will have to navigate the world's largest inflatable obstacle and Europe's biggest ever inflatable slide as part of the course.

Competitors will be able to take on the 5K obstacle course at Chester Racecourse this summer in one of several UK-wide events.

Other obstacles on the course include giant inflatable balls, an inflatable 'moon walk', slippery humps and a 10ft wall.

A confusing labyrinth will also appear on the course, which is set to to appear at Chester Racecourse on 23 June 2018.

Early bird tickets for the event have already sold out but standard tickets are on sale for £35 until 7 May. However, voucher website Wowcher has tickets for sale for just £24 for a short time only.

Those taking part in the event will get a race bib and wristband and a winner's pack for those who complete it includes a t-shirt and headband celebrating the event.

The man behind the event Alex Winters, a former Cbeebies presenter, came up with the idea while watching an episode of Ninja Warrior back in 2014.

He said: “I grew up watching some of the great, classic TV shows of yesteryear like Fun House, It’s a Knockout and Gladiators.

“Like many others I dreamed of taking part in something like that, but never got the chance!

“Now I am giving the people of Teesside the chance to roll back the years and act like a kid again!

“This will be a day out like no other. Anybody of any shape or size will be able to get round the course and we guarantee they will have an absolute blast in the process."

It is the fourth year the event has toured the UK. Runners must be over 4ft tall and discounted tickets can be purchased here or on the Gung-Ho! website .