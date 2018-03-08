Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World superbikes champion Carl Fogarty will be at Chester’s WHSmith next month to sign copies of his new book The World According to Foggy.

The 51-year-old legend – who is the most successful World Superbikes rider in the history of the sport – will be meeting and greeting fans at the ticketed book signing on Monday, April 16.

Published to coincide with the thirtieth anniversary of the Superbike World Championship, The World According to Foggy will delight the legions of motor sport fans in the UK and beyond, and will be lapped up by those who have enjoyed books by Valentino Rossi, Guy Martin, Michael Dunlop, John McGuinness, Ian Hutchinson and Freddie Spencer.

Foggy’s scintillating new book takes his fans into the memory banks of this most charismatic and straight-talking of sporting icons, transporting them into the weird and wonderful world of this endearingly quirky hero of the track. The World According to Foggy contains lashings of adrenaline-fuelled bikes and electrifying bike racing, thrills and spills galore, but it will also reveal the man behind the helmet, his passions and frustrations, what makes him still leap out of bed in the morning and seize the day – ultimately, what makes this great man tick and explains his enduring popularity.

The book signing at the Foregate Street store starts at 6pm and is a ticketed event, tickets are available from www.universe.com/carlfogartychester .