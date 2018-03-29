Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This Easter, Chester Food and Drink festival comes to the Roodee and Chester Racecourse are giving attendees chance to WIN tickets to Chester Races.

For your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 2018 season opener, City Day on Wednesday, May 9, the rules couldn’t be easier!

All you need to do is:

Upload a picture of you and your friends/family at the Chester Food Drink & Lifestyle Festival to Instagram

Use the hashtag #EasterInChester

Follow @ChesterRaces and @Taste.Cheshire

Three winners will be chosen at random and will be contacted via Instagram on Tuesday, April 3 to claim their prize: a pair of Tattersalls tickets for City Day.

The event is the largest of its type held anywhere in the UK with over 150 Food and Drink Exhibitors on show and 30,000 people expected over the three days.

(Image: Sallie Ehlen)

Festival organiser Briony Wilson is excited about the 2018 event and is ready for a busy Easter.

She said: "We think this year’s event delivers on every level. We have over 150 exhibitors with foods from every part of the globe, we have the best chefs on our stages and we have more customer participation events than ever before. We have a great live music stage where families can chill and lots and lots of seating areas for people to simply enjoy great food and drink. In my opinion this is the best £20 for four hours of fun for a family of four that money can buy and it’s the biggest event of its type being staged anywhere in the UK this Easter."

The Chester Food and Drink Festival takes place at Chester Racecourse from Saturday, March 31 to Monday, April 2 and online tickets are available at www.chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk .

The promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network. Terms & Conditions apply visit www.chester-races.co.uk .