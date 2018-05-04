Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Luxury hair brand Hair Arvina opens its perfectly coiffured salon doors in the stylish Cheshire suburb of Hale next week.

Fashion-savvy females from across the North West are invited to attend the launch of the next big hair extension and hair system brand on Saturday (May 5).

Taking place from 3pm – 6pm, famous faces including The Real Housewives of Cheshire will be among the first to celebrate the opening of this unique venue on Ashley Road.

Not only does Hair Arvina offer the finest quality hair solutions, it offers the ultimate pre-party venue every Saturday.

A unique concept which will undoubtedly appeal to the fashion elite, this latest addition to the ‘Arvina’ brand has been launched by husband and wife team, Chris and Laura Bacon.

Specialising in real luxury hairpieces and wigs, the Hair Arvina salon is the brainchild of local businesswoman Laura, who admits to having a long-term obsession with wigs. She trained in the art of wig making at the prestigious UK Wig School in London.

She explained: “Many celebrities wear wigs on stage or the red carpet, it’s the best kept secret in showbiz. They opt for the finest quality human hair which just looks like the real thing.

“And now the likes of the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner have made hair pieces even more popular – wigs are big business right now.”

Laura creates bespoke hairpieces featuring the finest quality grade A 100% human hair sourced from all over the world, from Russia to Cambodia, along with an expert colour-match service.

Laura explained: “Arvina will be a one-stop-shop for glamour and a great night out.

“As you walk in, you enter the pre-party salon where you can enjoy a glass of Champagne while you are transformed from head to toe to the tunes of a live DJ. There will even be pop-up fashion and beauty outlets and catwalk shows.

“Whether you are having your new wig fitted or a simple blow dry, we will make sure you’re looking your beautiful best."

Laura added: “Once you’re glammed up during the day you can head downstairs to Club Arvina from 10pm, where you are guaranteed to make an entrance - turning heads for all the right reasons.

“And we have expert make-up artists on hand, offering touch ups to ensure you stay looking fabulous all-night long.”

At the launch, guests will be served complimentary glasses of prosecco and cocktails served by Arvina’s talented mixologists, as well as alcoholic cupcakes and canapés.

There will also be a donut wall and dessert table, Pop up Shop from celebrity favourite fashion line, The Style Room 8, and live tunes from DJ Sarah Giggle, not to mention luxury goody bags.

Hair Arvina will also be celebrating the launch of its online shop going live at www.hairarvina.com with some amazing special offers.

Take advantage of 20% off hair and make up all bookings made on the day, complimentary makeovers and a braid bar with ‘House of Braids’ plus you can try before you buy from the luxury wig collection with 10% off all wig orders placed on the day.

There will also be the chance to pre-book make up tasters or hair styling by the salon’s make up artists and hair stylist.

But don’t worry, if you miss the launch party, Hair Arvina will be hosting Pre-Glam Party Saturdays featuring live music, posh pizzas and sushi, cocktails and Champagne, as well as various fashion and beauty pop-up shops.

The salon is also open every Friday and Saturday to book in for treatments, and while you’re being pampered in the salon, you can enjoy a complimentary tipple of your choice- from a healthy herbal tea to a decadent cocktail.

So come down to Hair Arvina at 161 Ashley Road, Hale on Saturday and see what all the fuss is about.

Follow Hair Arvina on Instagram and Facebook @hairarvina and check out the website at www.hairarvina.com .