The highlight in Chester’s racing calendar will take place from Wednesday, May 9 – Friday, May 11.

This year the 188BET Chester Cup will take place on the Friday (May 11) rather than the Wednesday which has always been tradition.

An early season sighter for staying handicappers, the 188BET Chester Cup, is a potential target for several Roodee regulars as Fun Mac (3rd in 2017), Magic Circle (5th in 2017) and Watersmeet (6th in 2017) feature amongst the early entries.

Fun Mac was campaigned to win a valuable listed race at Maison-Lafitte in July and Magic Circle was successful in a Class 2 race at York in August. Watersmeet has been raced successfully on the all- weather by trainer Mark Johnston, a regular attender at Chester Racecourse throughout the summer season.

Leading trainer Donald McCain has already won the 188BET Chester Cup twice and has made entries for recent Haydock Park winner William Of Orange, in addition to Venture and Good Tradition. McCain said: “Obviously it’s a great race for the area and there’s a consolation race as well this year, so we could sneak in there, it will be good to have a runner at Chester. It’s surreal to win the Chester Cup, very satisfying and it was magic when we won the first time.”

Local trainer Tom Dascombe may be represented by four-year- old Teodoro, twice a winner at Haydock Park in 2017 and also successful at Yarmouth before the end of the season.

Nakeeta, trained by Iain Jardine in the Scottish borders occupied 10 th position in the 2017 renewal of the 188BET Chester Cup and went on to land the Ebor Handicap at York in August; a brave performance by the horse and jockey and is set to take part in the historic race again this season.

Keith Dalgliesh who also trains in the Borders has targeted the race with five entries. Dalgliesh explained: “I currently have several horses that will stay the trip and have done well over the winter, Chester brings out the best in some horses.

“Mixboy stays and is mainly a chaser but has the ability to race up-front and control the pace. Mirsaale has been busy over jumps and is another horse who can get in front and be difficult to catch.”

Chief executive of Chester Race Company Richard Thomas said: “Entries for the 188BET Chester Cup bring the 2018 season to life, we spend many months planning the Boodles May Festival but tangible entries are a measure that we are almost ready to race.

“It is pleasing that so many previous runners in the 188BET Chester Cup have been entered for the race again this year. We are looking forward to welcoming racegoers to the Boodles May Festival meeting next month.”