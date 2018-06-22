Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's time to get your barbecue and paddling pool back out as experts are predicting another heatwave for the region next week.

The Met Office are now confident that the UK will bask in very warm temperatures by the beginning of the week and temperatures in Chester and Ellesmere Port could reach 28 degrees by Thursday as a scorching southerly air flow blows northwards from France​, Spain and Portugal​.

The latest mini-heatwave means June is likely to be Britain's hottest on record for 42 years.

Meteorologist Amy Hodgson, of The Weather Channel said: “It is looking like we’re going to get some lovely hot and sunny weather.

“There is now high confidence that temperatures will increase to well-above normal through next week.

“Sunny, dry and very warm conditions are expected across much of Europe under high pressure that will be centred across the British Isles on Monday, with temperatures reaching the high 20s.”

Forecasters are also warning that the pollen count will be “very high” once again, with hay fever sufferers set to feel symptoms when out and about.

The Met Office's recent three-month forecast suggests the good weather will continue throughout the summer.

This summer will be the hottest since 2006 as long as June to August has an average UK temperature at least 0.87C above the 14.3C summer average, Met Office records show.