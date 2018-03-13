Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Planning a train journey? Well, you're in luck as Virgin Trains is about to slash rail fares.

The flash sale kicks off on Thursday (March 15) and runs until Monday (March 19) with 1,000,000 seat fares being reduced.

The tickets include popular routes to London, Manchester, Glasgow and Birmingham as well as many more.

Customers can save as much as 50% as tickets start from £11 between Chester and London.

The sale applies to selected journeys for travel between Tuesday, April 3 and Friday, June 1 with many destinations available for better than half price.

Reduced price tickets will be available for as long as availability lasts, and until Monday, March 19 – whichever comes first.

Discounted fares are also available on both standard and first class advanced tickets.

Offers in the seat fare sale includes:

Chester to London Standard Class, originally £23, now £11

London to Manchester Standard Class: originally £22, now £11

London to Glasgow Standard Class: originally £30, now £18

London to Manchester First Class: originally £45, now £30

London to Glasgow First Class: originally £60, now £37

London to Birmingham First Class: originally £27, now £17

Early booking is advised as seats are expected to sell out fast.

To purchase tickets in the Virgin Trains flash sale, click here.