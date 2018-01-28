Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Love is in the air and if you are looking for somewhere romantic to stay near Chester this Valentine's Day this might help you.

We've picked some of the best Valentine's Day hotel offers available near Chester.

Peckforton Castle - Tarporley

Retreating to a real castle is undoubtedly one of the most romantic ways to spend Valentine's Day and where better than the stunning Peckforton Castle.

The hotel near Tarporley is offering packages on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, February 9-11 and Valentine's Day itself which include:

- A glass of champagne on arrival

- A three-course candle-lit dinner in the 1851 restaurant

- Bed and breakfast for two people sharing a double classic bedroom.



The cost is £275 on Friday or Saturday, or £225 on Sunday or Wednesday.

For further details or to book, contact the sales office on 01829 262010 or visit: www.peckfortoncastle.co.uk

The Townhouse - Lower Bridge Street, Chester

Treat your loved one to something different for Valentine's Day by booking a romantic package at the recently refurbished Townhouse, an independent boutique hotel, situated in the heart of the historic city.

Stay overnight in one of the beautiful hotel rooms and enjoy a chocolate and strawberry platter with a bottle of prosecco and rose petals in your room. The following morning enjoy a full English and continental breakfast.

Dates valid and package rates:

Wednesday, February 14 - £109

Thursday, February 15 - £99

Friday, February 16 - £149

Saturday, February 17 - £269

Valentine's Package with Afternoon Tea

To make your stay extra special you can upgrade and enjoy 2 hours of 'Bottomless Prosecco' Afternoon Tea in the 1699 Brasserie then stay overnight in one of the beautiful hotel rooms, enjoy a chocolate and strawberry platter with a bottle of prosecco and rose petals in your room. The following morning enjoy a full English and continental breakfast.

Dates valid and package rates:

Wednesday, February 14 - £169

Thursday, February 15 - £159

Friday, February 16 - £209

Saturday, February 17 - £299

To book this offer call 01244 567300 or Visit www.townhousechester.co.uk and type in the Offer Code VALENTINES

*All packages are subject to terms and conditions and availability.

Rowton Hall Hotel - Rowton, Chester

Love is in the air at Rowton with their Valentine's package available Wednesday, February 14 and Friday, February 16 from £205 per room.

Enjoy a glass of fizz whilst you check in, before being shown to your room or suite where you will find rose petals scattered on the bed. You can then unwind in the health club before indulging in a four course, candlelit dinner. In the morning you will enjoy a Rowton grill breakfast.

Located just outside the heart of Chester, Rowton Hall is an elegant Georgian Manor House, built in 1779, Rowton Hall Hotel is a beautiful 4AA star country house retreat with a luxury health club and spa set in eight acres of award winning gardens and pastureland.



To book call the reservations team on 01244 335 262 and quote Valentine's Package or visit rowtonhall.co.uk.

Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa - Pulford, Nr Chester

The Grosvenor Pulford Hotel and Spa is set in the heart of the Cheshire countryside and is a haven of tranquility, a place to escape, leave the world behind and indulge your senses.

Treat your Valentine to a delicious three-course dinner along with live music from the King of Swing Andy Bayley followed by an overnight stay.

For prices and to book call 01244 570560 or visit www.grosvenorpulfordhotel.co.uk.

The Boathouse Chester - The Groves, Chester

Wanting something extra special for Valentine's Day this year? The Riverside Rooms at the Boathouse overlooking the River Dee make the perfect romantic spot.

Situated on the river this welcoming family pub is just a five minute walk from Chester city centre shops and attractions.

We recommend you book quickly as they are already filling up.

For more details and to book visit boathousechester.co.uk.

Carden Park Hotel - Broxton Road

Spoil your loved one with a romantic stay designed just for two in the heart of Cheshire’s romantic countryside at Carden Park Hotel.

Escape for an evening of luxury with a couples Romantic Rendezvous overnight stay from £89 per person including:

A bottle of house wine and a box of chocolates in your bedroom upon arrival

Use of the leisure facilities

Full English breakfast

Plus choose one of the following 40 minute treatments per person –

Heavenly Hydrating Facial

Carden Bespoke Massage

Full Body Exfoliation

Visit www.cardenpark.co.uk/offers for full terms and conditions or call 01829 731007 to book.