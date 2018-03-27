Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new festival is coming to Upton this spring.

Billed as ‘Five Acres of Fun’, family-friendly Upton Fest will feature live music, arts and crafts stalls, a funfair, go-karts, segway rides and even a dog show.

Chester Beer and Wine is behind the festival, which will take over Upton Pavilion and Queen Elizabeth II Playing Field on Wealstone Lane from 12pm to 8pm on Sunday, May 27.

Sue Mason, event manager at Chester Beer & Wine, said: “We have held festivals in Hoole over the last couple of years, but quite simply we’ve outgrown the venue. We were looking for something much larger so we could really accommodate far more interesting vendors – we have dozens of our favourites plus exciting new stalls and attractions for all ages which we simply didn’t have room for previously, including our fantastic headline musical act, a George Michael Tribute.

“We approached Upton Parish Council with our ideas and it seemed a perfect fit.”

The event will be a feather in the cap for Upton Parish Council, which is working hard to promote the area.

Upton councillor Jill Houlbrook is working closely with the Chester Beer and Wine team to deliver the event.

She said: “We are thrilled to be hosting Upton Fest this year, it promises to be a fantastic event for the whole community. We are confident it will showcase everything Upton has to offer and more.

“We have lots of other activities and events planned for 2018, and Upton Fest really is the jewel in the crown this year.”

As well as promoting dozens of local businesses and musical performers, Upton Fest will have a community aspect to it as well.

Owner of Chester Beer & Wine Samantha Jackson explained: “I have always felt that as a local business we have an obligation to help support the community, and with that in mind we will have fundraiser stalls from Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Chester Scouts, Chester Kitty Cat Rescue and Space. These are all charities we have worked with and supported previously, so it’s a good opportunity to help give them some great exposure and raise awareness of the great work they do.”

Tickets cost £5 (with children under 16 free) and are available from the Chester Beer and Wine store or website, or from Upton Pavilion.

For further information or to book tickets call 01244 317094 or visit www.chesterbeerandwine.co.uk .