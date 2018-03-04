Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most extensive UK tour of fine-art photographs featuring Bruce Springsteen & The E-Street Band is set to visit Oulton Park in July.

One of 12 dates nationwide, the tour visits a combination of great British horse racing courses, motor racing circuits, from Brands Hatch to Carlisle and Epsom to Warwick.

Hundreds of fans are expected to head to the world-famous Oulton Park Race Circuit near Chester as ‘Photographing Bruce Springsteen’ hits the road.

It is a unique exhibition of shots taken by his tour photographer, Jo Lopez. This ninth stop on the tour will see the course exhibition hall transformed into a stunning art gallery for two nights only on Tuesday, July 31 and Wednesday, August 1. The tour then continues making its way across the UK, drawing to a close at Warwick Racecourse on August 3.

(Image: Jo Lopez)

Organised by rock photography exhibition specialists Off Beat Lounge, ‘Photographing Bruce Springsteen’ features stunning live photographs which toured in 2015, as well as other intimate off-stage moments, rehearsal and ‘down-time’ shots never seen by the public before. With Jo Lopez in attendance talking about his early career as an instrument technician for the late Clarence Clemmons, and then as Bruce Springsteen’s tour photographer, these events are a must for fans of the New Jersey legend and of the art of photography.

Off Beat Lounge founder, Mark Overton thinks attendees are in for a very special experience.

He said: “Jo’s work has been published around the world, including the front cover of Rolling Stone magazine. However, whilst many of his photographs of Bruce and the band are world famous, this tour will represent a more intimate and absorbing journey around the world, from New Jersey to Cape Town, and Sao Paolo to Barcelona.”

Jo Lopez said: “I’m delighted to be able to tour this collection of photographs. The time I spent with Bruce and the band is very special to me, and selecting the images for this tour has fired up many wonderful memories. I’m delighted that fans will get to see some of my more close-up work. It means a lot to have originally selected these shots with Bruce at the time too!”

All events will run from 7:30pm to 9pm for standard admission tickets, with VIP ticket holders gaining access from 6.30pm for a ‘Question and Answer’ session with Jo Lopez and private viewing.

Tickets are available at www.offbeatlounge.co.uk/events . Priced from just £14.50, attendees receive a beautifully produced 56 page catalogue, an individual ‘collector ticket’ lanyard and welcome drink. All attendees receive the price of entry deducted from any print purchase.