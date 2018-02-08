Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Liverpool’s long-awaited Terracotta Warriors exhibition will open on Friday, February 9 welcomed by a city in celebration mode, poised to mark Chinese New Year like never before.

Proud home to the oldest Chinese community in Europe, China’s First Emperor and the Terracotta Warriors exhibition is being welcomed just in time for the Year of the Dog, and during a year of celebrations marking 10 years since the city’s status as European Capital of Culture in 2008.

On display until October 28, the eight and a half-month exhibition run will see hundreds of thousands of people flocking to Liverpool, taking World Museum’s visitor numbers to more than 7 million since 2008, Liverpool’s European Capital of Culture Year. In addition to seeing some of the world’s greatest archaeological discoveries, visitors can expect to be taken on a magical journey through China’s history and be immersed in the world of the Terracotta Warriors.

Director of National Museums Liverpool David Fleming said: “The past ten years have been an absolute triumph for culture in Liverpool, and we are overjoyed to be able to mark this milestone year with our biggest exhibition yet; one that can’t be seen anywhere else in Europe.

“World Museum is one of the jewels in Liverpool’s cultural crown. It’s been in its current location since 1860 and welcomes almost 700,000 visitors every year. The Terracotta Warriors exhibition is surely one of the most important exhibitions we have ever held here. We cannot wait to share this spectacular show with the city’s people and welcome visitors from across the UK to witness this unmissable opportunity to see some of the Terracotta Army up close.”

Executive director of collections and estate at National Museums Liverpool Sharon Granville said: “The team has been working very closely with our museum colleagues in China to bring this collection of Warriors and many other significant discoveries to the UK. We’re so looking forward to opening the doors, and we thank our partners in this endeavour, especially the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Tianjin Airlines, Wendy Wu Tours, The Swire Charitable Trust, Unilever and The Foyle Foundation. I urge everyone to attend this ‘must see’ show - the highlight of Liverpool’s 10th anniversary celebrations as European Capital of Culture in 2018.”

Spanning almost 1,000 years, this blockbuster exhibition tells the story of the formative years of the Chinese nation, from the pre-unification Qin Kings, to the rise of the Qin State and unification of China by the First Emperor, Qin Shi Huang in 221 BC, followed by the legacy of his achievements in the succeeding Han Dynasty (206 BC to 220 AD).

Having travelled 5,000 miles to be in the city, ten life-size figures - including a terracotta cavalry horse - will be on display as part of a collection of more than 180 spectacular artefacts from Emperor Qin Shi Huang’s vast burial complex, covering an area of 56 square kilometres in Shaanxi Province, North West China. Visitors to the exhibition will be able to come face to face with Warriors from the site and witness a vast range of other exquisite objects from the Qin and Han dynasties; some of which have never been displayed in the UK before.

World Museum will be open until the later time of 7pm on Saturday, February 17 as part of the city’s Chinese New Year celebrations, with the last entry to China’s First Emperor and the Terracotta Warriors at 6pm. Pre-booking online is highly recommended.

The exhibition is organised by National Museums Liverpool, United Kingdom and the Shaanxi Provincial Cultural Relics Bureau and Shaanxi History Museum (Shaanxi Cultural Heritage Promotion Centre), People’s Republic of China.

Quilter Cheviot Investment Management, Signature Living and London Stock Exchange Group as well as several individuals are Terracotta Warrior Partners.

Tickets are priced from £14.50 for adults and £5.50 for children aged between six and 17 years. Children aged five years and under go free and there are a number of additional concessions. National Museums Liverpool members get free unlimited access to the exhibition. Further details of prices and how to book tickets can be found at www.liverpoolmuseums.org.uk/terracottawarriors .