The Chester Races Boodles May Festival came to a triumphant end on Friday (May 11).

A crowd of over 24,000 watched in awe as Magic Circle ridden by Fran Berry won the biggest race of the three days, the 188Bet Chester Cup.

It was owner Marwan Koukash’s fourth Chester Cup winner.

Trainer Ian Williams said: “Marwan is unbelievable. It’s all about Chester for him – he loves it! It’s a fantastic result!

“I thought he’d have it hard but he ran on so well. Was it the Marwan connection? He’s won the race before – that was the gamble on the horse. I thought he might be in trouble but he got a better position down the back straight.”

Local trainer Tom Dascombe celebrated a success when the evens favourite Kachy powered home by nine-lengths in the LDF Conditions Stakes for jockey Richard Kingscote.

Dascombe said: “It’s a relief, it was fantastic. On his day, he’s a seriously good horse and Richard is so great at getting a horse out of the gates here. Game over. I wish Chester had a group one race over five furlongs!”

A new addition to the card, the188BET Chester Plate Handicap, concluded the Boodles May Festival and resulted in a win by a neck for 12/1 chance Look My Way ridden by Jason Hart, who said: “The horse’s strength is his gallop, he kept grinding away. I’d have liked to make it more of a gallop but I couldn’t, I was flat out all the way.”

Attendance totalled 24,430, up 10% on 2017. Over the three-day Boodles May Festival 57,972 people enjoyed exciting racing at Chester Racecourse, representing a 3% growth overall.

Racing returns to Chester Racecourse on Saturday, May 26, for the MBNA Roman Day fixture.