Perfect picnic fayre and expert baking advice from two former Great British Bake Off contestants will be on the menu in Hartford on Sunday, April 22.

Everyone’s welcome at Redrow’s Hartford Grange to join in the fun and try out some tasty treats such as bread rolls, sausage rolls, cheese scones, tarts and cupcakes, all baked to the popular pair’s own mouth-watering recipes.

Val Stones and Louise Williams were popular contestants in the hit TV show’s seventh series, which aired in 2016.

Val won the hearts of GBBO viewers with her bake-aerobics, optimistic outlook and stories about her family.

Making it through to pastry week, Val got top marks from the judges for her classic bakes and came out on top in the tricky Dampfnudel technical challenge.

She made a reappearance in the 2017 Great Christmas Bake Off special.

Louise impressed the judges with her flavours, but famously left Bake Off after her dream wedding gingerbread scene collapsed in the final moments of the showstopper challenge.

Despite the disaster, her never-ending positivity made her popular with fans of the show.

Louise and Val remained friends after Bake Off finished, and regularly meet to share recipes and bake together.

Last year they joined forced to make a series of films for Redrow, demonstrating how the homebuilder’s kitchens are as practical as they are pretty.

Now they’re bringing their warm personalities and baking prowess to Hartford Grange for Redrow’s Great British Picnic event, to show off their skills within the impressive five-bedroom Highgrove show home which overlooks the perfect place to hold a picnic – the village green.

They’ll be putting the five-bedroom Highgrove’s beautifully fitted kitchen to the test, while providing ideas for the perfect picnic and giving cooking tips to visitors.

Val said: “As the weather, hopefully, gets warmer, there’s nothing better than preparing to make the most of it with a bit of al fresco dining with friends and family.

“Louise makes some excellent savoury pasties and I’m told my sausage rolls are delicious.

“We’ll make sure that there are plenty of samples for Redrow’s customers to try!”

Sales director for Redrow Homes (NW) Jason Newton added: “We’re delighted to have Val and Louise with us for the day and know that customers will enjoy their banter as well as their beautiful bakes.”

Redrow’s Great British Picnic with Val and Louise will run from 11am until 3pm on Sunday, April 22 at the development on Walnut Lane.