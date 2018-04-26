Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A brand new festival celebrating the Sport of Kings – Polo – is coming to Cheshire later this year.

Polo Fest will be held at JF Polo Academy in Great Barrow , just outside Chester, on Saturday, September 15. This new addition to the Cheshire festival calendar will feature live music, exhibition polo games, entertainment for all the family and award-winning catering.

Headlining and closing the festival will be Brit Award nominated band Toploader. Since forming in 1997, Toploader has sold over two million albums and had a string of top 20 hits both at home and abroad. Their debut album ‘Onka’s Big Moka’ stayed in the top five of the album charts for over six months, whilst their 2000 single ‘Dancing in the Moonlight’ became a global hit spending over a year on the European Airplay Charts. The band have added Polo Fest to their busy schedule of festival dates over the summer supporting the release of their fourth studio album ‘Seeing Stars’.

Polo will be at the heart of the festival with professional polo player James Fielding putting on a series of exhibition games throughout the day.

James said: “Polo is such an exiting game to watch and play. Our exhibition games at Polo Fest will be a great introduction to anyone who hasn’t experienced the glitz and glamour of polo.”

Polo Fest is a family festival and entertainment including fairground rides and animal attractions will be front and centre.

No festival is complete without amazing food and drink, and award-winning Wirral-based caterers Cheeky Chilli will provide street food from around the world and full bar facilities in their fabulous marquees.

There will be free parking on site and a shuttle bus service running regularly to the festival from Chester.

The event is a joint venture between online social media gurus We Love Cheshire, Cheeky Chilli and JF Polo Academy.

We Love Cheshire managing director Izzy Grey said: “We are delighted to be working with Cheeky Chilli and JF Polo on what promises to be an amazing event. We have spent months planning the ultimate Cheshire family festival and have plenty more great surprises coming soon.”

More bands will be announced in the coming weeks by Polo Fest’s social media team.

Early bird tickets go on sale on Friday, May 4 priced £39.50 for adults and £24.50 for children with family tickets available at £109.50. All tickets include a welcome drink. Details and booking links at polofest.co.uk.