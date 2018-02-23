Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A time travelling mystery to find a magical crystal is the latest in an imaginative series of interactive adult events at Cheshire’s Lion Salt Works Museum near Northwich.

The fifth in the museum’s highly successful ‘Series of Unscrupulous Events’ programme, takes place on Friday, March 23 between 7.30pm – 10pm (doors open at 7pm).

It is suitable for adults and young people and tickets costs £15 per person.

There is a licenced bar, free light refreshments and plenty of free parking.

Visitors cum time travellers will follow a mysterious alchemist as he hunts for clues around the museum to find the magical crystal.

Moving through time portals and using clues provided by characters through history, thousands of years of the history of salt will be revealed.

But will the time detectives find the crystal and if so can they weald is power?

Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council councillor Louise Gittins said: “This is the latest in a series of highly imaginative activities being held at the Lion Salt Works Museum.

“Written by talented members of the Lion Salt Works team, visitors can ‘walk through time’ while enjoyably being introduced to the history of the salt works.

“This is exactly the sort of event that continues to put the Lion Salt Works on the map as a place to visit.”

Tickets can be booked in advance by calling the museum on 01606 275066.