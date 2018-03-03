Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tilstone House near Tarporley is Cheshire’s newest exclusive wedding and event venue.

Tilstone House, a former stately home dating back to 1888, is reopening its doors to the public for weddings, events and celebrations.

With a catering service alone that has captured the attention of national and international clients, ranging from Bentley to Christian Louboutin, it’s safe to say that Tilstone House isn’t a ‘run of the mill’ stately home wedding venue. Trailblazers in ground-breaking gastronomy, Northern Fields is the venue’s exclusive catering partner, offering bespoke menus unmatched in creativity.

Founded by Steven Burgess in 2011, Northern Fields quickly became renowned for its innovative and exceptional food offering. Exclusive caterers for Liverpool’s famous Camp and Furnace, dubbed ‘the second coolest restaurant in Britain’ by The Times, Northern Fields has been instrumental in transforming the food landscape of Liverpool. Now, its latest venture is to provide Tilstone House with a wedding catering service unlike any other.

(Image: Kerry Woods Photography)

Managing director of Northern Fields Steven Burgess said: “With a level of wedding catering that has graced the pages of Vogue, whatever the size or style of event, Northern Fields can handle it all.

“We have an extremely submersive approach to catering for a broad spectrum of scales. From decadent fine dining menus and show-stopping desserts to lighting up BBQ grills and placing a hog at the centre stage of a dining table, we like to do things differently and create displays that are nothing short of spectacular.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Tilstone House and crafting bespoke dishes for couples on the biggest day of their lives. It’s going to be a very exciting year.”

Alongside an exceptional food offering, couples can be assured that their big day is seamlessly executed, thanks to ‘North West Wedding Planner of the Year’, Charlotte Elise Dodd. Having worked alongside the top wedding planners in the industry, Charlotte established her own company and now offers her expertise, organisation and meticulous eye for detail to prospective married couples throughout the UK. Arranging everything from staff and licenses to photographers and marriage officials, Charlotte and her team will be on-hand to ensure every ceremony goes off without a hitch and exceeds expectations in every possible sense.

Tilstone House’s official launch is on March 29 and show-arounds will take place from March onwards. For more information, contact enquiries@tilstonehouse.co.uk.