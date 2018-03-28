Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Spring has officially sprung which means the Easter holidays are almost here.

Keeping the kids entertained for a fortnight can seem a daunting task, however there are plenty of events taking place in and around Chester which will keep your little ones busy.

We've put together our pick of the best egg-citing Easter events in the area.

Chester Zoo brings animal stories to life for Easter

(Image: UGC)

Saturday, March 24 - Sunday, April 15

Acclaimed children’s book illustrator Lydia Monks and an ensemble from the prestigious Hallé Orchestra are among the special guests at Chester Zoo this Easter, as the zoo brings stories of animals to life.

The specially created series of events and activities – part of the zoo’s PLAY! season – have been inspired by family favourite animal tales.

Surrounded by more than 21,000 incredible animals and thousands of beautiful plants, the zoo is hoping the programme will get young creative minds wandering and inner storytellers exploring.

For a full programme of activities – and to book tickets – visit www.chesterzoo.org/play .

Meet Paddington at Coliseum Leisure Park

(Image: UGC)

Monday, April 2

Enjoy a free family event on Easter Monday with a visit from the iconic Paddington.

Families are invited to bring their cameras for photo opportunities.

Paddington will be appearing outside the Vue Cinema at intervals between 11am and 4pm.

Easter Eggstravaganza at The Ice Cream Farm

(Image: UGC)

Friday, March 30 - Monday, April 2

The Ice Cream Farm is starting the school holidays in style with the return of their crème egg ice cream, unveiling a brand new flavour and an extra special Golden Ticket Hunt, taking place over the Easter weekend.

Visitors can take part in the very first ‘Golden Ticket Hunt’, where hundreds of prizes are up for grabs.

The free-to-take-part activity will see special golden tickets hidden around 15 locations at The Farm.

One ticket can be redeemed per person at The Impulse Emporium, where the lucky winner will receive a prize.

As well as crème egg, Easter sees the return of some other favourite flavours for a limited time only, including white chocolate honeycomb, jaffa cake, rocky road, seaside rock, salted maple pecan, brandy butter and chocolate fruit & nut.

Easter Adventure Quest at Beeston Castle

(Image: UGC)

Friday, March 30 - Monday, April 2

The hunt is on for dragon eggs this Easter weekend at Beeston Castle & Woodland Park.

Become an apprentice to Beeston’s Chief Dragon Hunter and set out on a quest in search of the legendary dragon, cracking clues and learning how to protect yourself while capturing the dragon’s treasure with sword skills en route.

Crack the clues as you explore the castle’s 40 acres of woodland park and claim your chocolate reward upon successful completion of the quest.

The Easter Adventure Quest is a great way for the whole family to get out and about in Cheshire this spring.

A thirst for adventure, a quick wit and a taste for chocolate are a must if you want to succeed.

£1 per child, in addition to usual entry fees.

Spring crafts and activities at Lion Salt Works Museum

(Image: UGC)

Wednesday April 4, Thursday, April 5, Tuesday, April 10 and Wednesday, April 11

The Lion Salt Works Museum in Northwich will celebrate Easter and the start of Spring with four days of colourful spring crafts and children’s activities at its historic site.

Activities will be available from 10.30am - 4.30pm and are suitable for children of up to 12 years old.

Children are advised to wear old clothes and a £2 donation is suggested.

Easter Eggsplorer Citywide Egg Hunt

(Image: UGC)

Saturday, March 24 - Sunday, April 15

The Easter Bunny will be making his annual stop in Chester later this month, to hide coloured eggs in selected city centre retailers as part of CH1ChesterBID’s Easter Eggsplorer Citywide Egg Hunt.

The city’s Business Improvement District (BID) is once again behind the celebration and is encouraging families to become city ‘eggs-plorers’ and discover at least ten coloured eggs hidden within businesses around the city centre.

All participants will receive an Easter sweet treat for every completed entry form, with one lucky winner winning a £50 prize bundle from The Entertainer.

Thirty stores across the city centre have signed up to be involved in the citywide hunt, including Cath Kidston, Back Alley Music, Claire House Hospice, Sofa Workshop, White Stuff and Weasel & The Bug.

CH1ChesterBID will also be hosting a selection of free Easter films for the family to enjoy at The Grosvenor Museum.

Tickets are available to watch the animated family favourite, HOP, or the new live-action remake of the Disney classic, The Jungle Book and can be booked online at www.experiencechester.co.uk .

Gangsta Granny at Storyhouse

(Image: Mark Douet)

Wednesday, April 11 to Saturday, April 14

The mischievous and hilarious Gangsta Granny takes to the Storyhouse stage during the Easter Holidays.

Based on the books by the best-selling children’s author David Walliams, Gangsta Granny and her grandson Ben are about to embark on the adventure of a lifetime together.

This award-winning West End production is brought to stage by the acclaimed producers of Horrible Histories.

To book tickets, click here .

Easter Egg Hunt at The Anderton Boat Lift

(Image: UGC)

Saturday, March 31 - Monday, April 2

An egg-citing Easter Egg Hunt for children will take place around the large, grassy, terraced lawns of the lift.

In addition, children will have the chance of enjoying a free craft activity, undertaking some imaginative colouring and making use of the lift’s new play area.

By collecting easy clues, young Easter Egg Hunters will be guided on an interesting tour around the grounds and can claim their free chocolate egg prize at the end.

The Easter Egg Hunts and other activities will take place from 9.30am – 3.30pm.

Easter Egg Hunt at Church Farm, Thurstaston

Friday, March 30 - Monday, April 2

Search for clues around the forest, play the games, solve the puzzles and claim your chocolate reward.

The ticket price includes your egg hunt and an opportunity to meet the Easter bunny in person.

£8.50 per person. Tickets on the day will be £9.50 per person (if spaces remain).

Book tickets online here .

If you'd like us to add an event to our Easter guide, please email cheshire.news@trinitymirror.com. Alternatively, you can tweet us @ChesterChron or post to our Facebook page.