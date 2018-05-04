Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks has added to its extensive portfolio of brands with the opening of Converse, the much loved American footwear company, founded in 1908.

The store stocks a range of footwear and apparel favourites such as the iconic All Star range, but customers may also be swayed by the special edition sneakers available in addition to the unbeatable offer of two t-shirts for £20.

Centre manager Kenny Murray said: “We are thrilled to welcome Converse to the centre. It is a brand that elevates our offering and guest experience at McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks and we know it will be popular with shoppers.

“I look forward to seeing our customers enjoying what the new store has to offer.”

Whilst visiting the new store, shoppers will also be able to make the most of the wide range of promotions available across the centre, which is home to over 130 high street, premium and designer brands. From Kurt Geiger to Coach, all stores offer amazing year-round savings of up to 60% off RRP.

Visitors can also take a break from shopping to dine at some of their favourite establishments. From Costa to Carluccio’s, McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks has something to suit every appetite.