Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Real Housewives of Cheshire star Tanya Bardsley will be visiting the Debenhams store at Ellesmere Port's Coliseum Shopping Park tonight.

Tanya will be at the store between 6-7pm as part of the VIP Beauty Event which takes place in store from 4pm and will include make-up masterclasses, prosecco, selfies with Tanya and much, much more.

Organisers are promising a fun-filled evening with up to 15% off health and beauty, DJ, prosecco on arrival, goody boxes, a fabulous raffle and masterclasses by your favourite cosmetics brands.

Doll Beauty championed by A-list celebrities will have a stand at the event and have saved limited stock of their sold out and best selling doll light to sell at the event as well as special offers on their lashes.

Tickets for tonight's event are available in store priced just £5 which is redeemable against a purchase.