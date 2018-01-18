Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Take That musical The Band, starring the boyband forged on BBC talent show Let It Shine, is coming to the Liverpool Empire from January 23 to February 3.

When tickets went on sale back in April, it took £2 million within the first two hours making it the fastest selling theatre tour ever.

The show is Take That’s “love letter to the fans” and follows five 16-year-old friends in 1992 who are all in love with The Band whose music soundtracks their lives. 25 years on, we are reunited with the group of friends, now 40-something women, as they try once more to fulfil their dream of meeting their idols.

It includes many of Take That’s biggest hits including Never Forget, Back for Good, Shine and Could It Be Magic, and a script by Tim Firth , who lives in Alvanley, not far from where Take That frontman Gary Barlow grew up in Frodsham.

Last week Gary, Mark Owen and Howard Donald surprised fans in Cardiff when they turned up at the encore of the show - just as they had in Manchester on its opening night back in September.

The musical stars Rachel Lumberg as Rachel; Alison Fitzjohn as Claire, Emily Joyce as Heather, Jayne McKenna as Zoe, and AJ Bentley, Nick Carsberg, Curtis T Johns, Yazdan Qafouri and Sario Solomon - collectively known as Five To Five, winners of BBC’s Let It Shine - as The Band.

The cast also includes Faye Christall as Young Rachel, Katy Clayton as Young Heather, Rachelle Diedericks as Debbie, Sarah Kate Howarth as Young Claire, Lauren Jacobs as Young Zoe, Martin Miller as Jeff and Andy Williams as Dave.

Although many dates sold out as soon as tickets went on sale there are still plenty of great seats left so book now at the Empire’s box office, call 0844 871 3017 or buy online at atgtickets.com/Liverpool.