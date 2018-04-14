Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Chester children’s charity is searching for thrill-seekers from across the region to take part in an outdoor multi-activity weekend alongside some football legends.

Children Today hopes individuals and groups will sign up to take part at their action-packed Challenge Cup Weekend, supported by the Professional Footballer’s Association, on June 8-10 at the Anderton Centre outside Chorley and help raise much-needed funds.

Participants will enjoy a range of activities over the weekend including canoeing, crate-abseiling and more whilst evening activities will include a Q and A session with the ex-footballer team captains plus a celebration dinner early on the Sunday evening.

The first footballing star to confirm they will be a team captain at the event is ex-Liverpool goalkeeper and European Cup winner Bob Bolder.

“We’re proud to support Children Today through events like this and help raise funds for children and young people with disabilities,” Bob said.

“Last year’s event was not only lots of fun but we also raised thousands of pounds to provide vital specialised equipment to give these children the best possible quality of life.

“We hope that people will now sign up and help us change many more families lives!”

Children Today provides funds for specialised equipment for children and young people up to the age of 25 such as adapted trikes, bikes and wheelchairs to help give children increased independence and help them enjoy a lifestyle or activities that many take for granted.

From arrival on Friday evening until departure on Sunday evening all accommodation, meals and activities are included for all participants.

To take part participants will only have to pay a non-refundable £50 registration fee and raise a minimum of £300 for the charity.

All other costs, except for travel to the centre and alcoholic drinks, are covered.

Chief executive of Children Today Charitable Trust Ben Partridge said: “This event is a great opportunity for both businesses and individuals across the North West to come together as teams and tackle an adventurous weekend whilst raising money for families that need our support across the region.”

The charity has provided support for thousands of families across Cheshire and the UK over the past twenty years, yet with no government funding the charity is reliant on voluntary donations to keep offering grants for these vital pieces of equipment.

Call the Children Today team on 01244 335622 asap as places are limited or visit www.childrentoday.org.uk for more information.