A team of events management students from the University of Chester will be hosting a day of creative learning for children at the city’s Storyhouse venue on March 4.

The Spring into Activities day is centred on creative learning through an array of activities such as volcano making, anatomy body painting, arts and crafts, and storytelling.

Studious Events, which is hosting the event, is a team of second year events management students, including Joanna Crosby, aged 19, from Essex; Emily Hitchin, aged 20, from Northwich; Lucy Kirkbride, aged 19, from Wrexham; Samantha Pullen, aged 19, from Shrewsbury and Elizabeth Griffiths, aged 20, from Abergavenny.

Senior lead of cultural education and research at Storyhouse and senior lecturer at the University of Chester, Si Poole, said: “Storyhouse is very much looking forward to collaborating with Studious Events on their Spring into Activities family fun day.

“The relationship between Storyhouse and the University of Chester is something very important to all of us involved.”

Team leader of Studious Events Elizabeth Griffiths said: “We are very much looking forward to working with Storyhouse to help create a relationship which future University of Chester students will be able to build on.

“We aim to engage and inspire the local community, with this event, promoting current activities that already take place at the venue on Sundays.”

The event takes place from 11am until 4pm on Sunday, March 4.

All sessions are free and drop in, except for volcano making which costs £3 per person and anatomy body painting, which must both be booked online.

For more information on the activities and to book sessions, please go to the event website https://studiousevents.wixsite.com/studiousevents, or search Studious Events on social media.