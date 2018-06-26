Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Equestrian theatre show Spirit of the Horse is coming to Arley Hall for the first time in 10 years with a spectacular new production for 2018 – Renaissance.

Starring more than 20 magnificent horses from six countries in its own stunning 2,000-seat Equestrian Theatre touring arena, the lavish show is at Arley Hall, Northwich, from Thursday, June 28 to Sunday, July 1.

Choreographed to a specially-arranged musical score, blending spectacle, dramatic action, humour, poetic motion, and awe-inspiring lighting effects, Spirit of the Horse – Renaissance weaves the magic of myth and legend through man’s bonding with his oldest and most trusted ally – the horse.

Featuring a cast of equestrian stars including the legendary Spanish Dancing Horses, with their unique style, flair and passion; the thrilling Russian Cossack riders performing high-speed colourful and dramatic stunt riding – the like of which is usually confined to the realms of digital video effects; and the return of one of the most popular characters in the show’s history, the fabled Pegasus – the fabulous winged horse.

Staged in the superb Equestrian Touring Theatre specially designed for Spirit of the Horse by the world’s leading makers of contemporary tensile structures, with state of the art lighting and sound, this is truly a world-class show appealing to all ages – and not just those who enthuse about horses.

Firmly established as one of the country’s most popular touring shows, having been seen by more than one and a half million people, Spirit of the Horse has won a unique place in the hearts and minds of the British public – consistently performing before capacity audiences of all ages.

Created and directed by Phillip Gandey, one of Europe’s most respected directors of spectacular live family entertainment, and Nikki Fossett the internationally acclaimed equestrian presenter and producer, Spirit of the Horse is an experience that touches the soul.

Returning by popular demand, in a class of its own, Spirit of the Horse – Renaissance is a unique theatrical experience and unforgettable event for the ages.

Spirit of the Horse takes place at Arley Hall, Northwich, CW9 6NA from Thursday, June 28 to Sunday, July 1.

Show times:

Thursday – 7.00pm

Friday – 4.45pm & 7.30pm

Saturday – 2.00pm, 5.00pm & 7.30pm

Sunday – 2.00pm & 5.00pm

Tickets priced from £14 are available from www.spiritofthehorseshow.com or the on site box office.