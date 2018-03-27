Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The racing season at Chester is galloping ever closer, with the first fixture getting under way on Wednesday, May 9.

The Boodles May Festival kicks off Chester’s season with three days of group contests and handicap challenges, while a further 12 racedays provide racegoers with plenty of occasions to attend throughout the season, between May to September.

Whether you’re looking to celebrate a special occasion, enjoy a day with the family, or get the weekend off to a racing start, a visit to Chester Racecourse provides the perfect opportunity to rally the troops and enjoy the thrilling excitement of live on-turf action.

Chester Racecourse has a range of enclosures to choose from and ticket prices to reflect the various offerings available. The Open Course is a large open space inside the track, perfect for families and those wishing to enjoy a more relaxed affair and dress code. Tickets cost just £10 for adults (£12 on MBNA Family Funday) and can be bought in advance or on the day. Parking is also available on the open course from £8 per car. Across all weekend fixtures and particularly family themed fixtures such as MBNA Roman Day (Saturday, May 26) and MBNA Family Funday (Sunday, August 5), free entertainment is provided for our younger racegoers, making a day at Chester Racecourse fun for all the family.

A special offer on adult Open Course and Dee Stand tickets is available throughout the year when you buy 10, you’ll receive one complimentary ticket. The Dee Stand offers two-tiered viewing of the track, betting facilities, food and beverage concessions and access to the Open Course to enjoy the free entertainment.

All other enclosures at Chester enable the racegoer access to the Paddock and with a range of timed discounted offers available on selected fixtures, early purchase is recommended. In the County and Tattersalls Enclosures, racegoers can enjoy the facilities on offer Grandstand side before venturing across to the Paddock to watch the runners and riders as they prepare for their races in the pre-parade and parade ring.

There are a range of Champagne bars with available seating on offer, the Pavilion Lawn provides an excellent space to view the grand surroundings and the final stages of a race and the Parade Ring Food Corner offers racegoers a range of options to keep hunger at bay. There are a range of cuisine options on offer, including street style food and the more traditional fish & chips. The atmosphere is always buzzing in the Paddock and there are lots of things in addition to the racing happening across the course to get involved with. Take part in a competition, look out for a partner giveaway or simply have your photo take next to the giant Chester Races letters.

Over in the Paddock is the most premium general admission enclosure on offer; the Winning Post. The Winning Post provides seating, shelter from the elements and a fantastic track-side view. Badges in this enclosure are in high-demand and some fixtures have already sold out.

Residents of Chester can take advantage of a special half price offer on County Concourse Badges and Tattersalls tickets for the MBNA Roman Day fixture. This meeting celebrates the heritage of the racecourse and its position within the roman city of Chester. It is the oldest operating racecourse in the UK, dating back to 1539. Why not visit the races on this day with family members, you may witness Roman foot soldiers roaming the course, as well as chariot and jousting displays out on the Open Course.

This special Residents Offer is available to those residing in a CH1, CH2, CH3 or CH4 postcode and available when tickets are bough in person. Residents must show proof of current address (a utility bill or bank statement is suggested) and ID at the Chester Racecourse Box Office to take advantage of this offer. The offer is limited to four tickets or badges per person and available until Friday 27 April or allocation of tickets/badges has been fully apportioned.

All tickets and badges can be bought online at chester-races.com over the phone via 01244 304 600 or in person at the Chester Racecourse Box Office. Those purchasing a Tattersalls or Dee Stand ticket can now avoid postage charges and opt for Print at Home when choosing a fulfilment method at point of purchase.

Remember, Children aged 17 and under are admitted to Chester Races completely free of charge, when accompanied by a responsible adult.

For something a little extra special, an on-course dining experience in one of our restaurants or private hospitality experiences will leave you with an even more memorable experience of raceday. Speak to a member of our hospitality team today to discuss the packages on offer and build something bespoke to your party’s requirements. 01244 304 631. Go online at chester-races.com/hospitality for more information.