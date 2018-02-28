Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new floating aqua park is sure to be a big hit this spring.

The team behind Adventure Dock Co has released a sneak peak at the adrenaline-fueled, 92-metre inflatable attraction which is set to make a splash at Liverpool’s Albert Dock in May.

New visuals of the course design, which has been designed specifically for Liverpool, show the attraction boasting free-fall slides (some reaching heights of almost four metres for the bravest of souls), rafts and barriers, while other features, such as the Moon Balls and Overpass, will be aimed at beginners – making an attraction to suit all levels.

Made up of over 50 joined-up inflatable obstacles, including the Tire Run, Ninja Jump and Dragon Tail, Adventure Dock is set to be the must-visit attraction in Liverpool this summer.

Creator of Adventure Dock Tim Woodhead said: “We are planning to make a big splash this summer and the team have worked really hard to create a truly unique experience for visitors to Albert Dock.

“We have specifically designed the course to create an attraction that the whole family can enjoy and to get more people out and about on the water.

“Our aqua guides will also be on hand to help you conquer the course and to get the most fun out of the experience.

“Since we announced Adventure Dock was coming this summer, the response has been simply incredible.

“We can’t wait to open in May and give people an amazing time on Liverpool’s iconic waterfront.”

From May 5, friends and family will be able to bounce and slide around the Ninja-Warrior style course, located on Duke’s Dock, in between Albert Dock and King’s Dock (home to Echo Arena and the Wheel of Liverpool).

Adventure Dock will be open throughout the summer months, making the attraction the perfect addition to the city’s waterfront.

Marketing manager of Albert Dock Liverpool Clare Rawlinson said: “Excitement is building for the arrival of Adventure Dock and we are confident the new attraction will be a hit with visitors to the Dock this summer.

“We are working closely with Adventure Dock and Canal & River Trust to create something truly unique on the waterfront.”

Andy Goudie, harbour manager at Canal & River Trust, the charity that cares for Liverpool South Docks, said: “We are passionate about making the most of the different water spaces at Liverpool South Docks and Adventure Dock will be an exciting attraction for visitors who don’t mind getting their feet wet.

“This family-friendly activity is a great addition as part of our strategy for the docks area, helping to bring the waterways to life for all who come here.”

Anyone from the age of eight can suit up and splash this summer with a team of fully trained aqua guides on hand to help visitors make the most of the unique course.

Alongside the new attraction, the new dock side entrance will boast a wetsuit store and beach-style changing huts.

Simply bring a towel and swimming clothes, Adventure Dock will provide the rest with free hire of a wetsuit and buoyancy aid included in the ticket price.

Tickets for Adventure Dock are on sale now at www.ticketquarter.co.uk/Online/the-adventure-dock.

For more information, visit adventuredock.co.uk.