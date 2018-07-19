Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Sir Tom Jones has issued a heartfelt apology to his fans after illness forced him to cancel his gig at Chester Racecourse tonight.

Less than 24 hours after the music legend was forced to pull out of his scheduled concert at Stansted Park near Chichester, he announced he had to postpone tonight's performance at the Roodee in Chester as well, after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital.

Writing on his personal social media accounts, Sir Tom, 78, said: "I am so sorry for cancelling last night's show in Chichester, it's the worse (sic) feeling having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved with the event.

"I know many of you travel considerable distances and make plans with friends and family that take a lot of effort and it is so disappointing when things don't go right."

He added: "Although I can't perform again tonight at Chester Racecourse, the good news is that we can get another date in Chester on August 12, so hopefully I will see you there.

"Until then, a sincere thank you for your support and understanding."

The music icon's condition is said to be well managed and he hopes to make a 'speedy recovery'.

Chester Race Company chief executive Richard Thomas said: "The good thing is we have been able to reschedule. There are quite a few concerts that have been cancelled that won't be rescheduled. Hopefully the majority of people will be able to come and join us on August 12."

He added: "Tickets on which people seek a refund will go back on general sale straight away."