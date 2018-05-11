Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ladies Day came to the Roodee on Thursday (May 10) and 18,003 racegoers enjoyed an afternoon of sunshine on the second day of the Chester Races Boodles May Festival.

In addition to the afternoon’s on-turf action, attentions were focused on the other main event of the afternoon, the Ladies Best Dressed competition.

Hosted in conjunction with 2018 Style Partner McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks, some fabulous prizes were on offer to the three finalists, including a £500 giftcard to spend at McArthurGlen Cheshire Oaks, a Lulu Guinness handbag and a £200 Karl Lagerfeld giftcard.

Over 200 fashionable racegoers put their best foot forward and entered the competition, meaning the judging panel had a tough decision on their hands. Helped by guest judge and fashion blogger Olivia Laura Turner, a panel of three decided on the final three and the winning trio were crowned in the Parade Ring at 4.15pm.

Commenting ahead of the competition, Olivia Laura said: “I am really excited to be working with McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Cheshire Oaks to select today’s Best Dressed winners at Ladies Day. The women of Chester definitely have impeccable style and I’ve been looking for individuals who nod to the season’s trends whilst making them their own.”

Bethany Rowlands was crowned Best Dressed Lady and commended for her stylish look. In second place was Gemma Robinson, whilst Nicola Lewis took the third runner up prize.

Winning lady Bethany – wearing a vintage skirt by Joyce Riding, top by Nasty Gal, fascinator by local milliner Charlotte James, shoes by local boutique Laundry and carrying a Michael Kors bag – said: “I feel so privileged to have won today’s competition, it’s a massive compliment. I have no idea what I will spend my McArthurGlen gift card on, but I might take my Grandma on a trip to Coach.”

Bethany, who was visiting Chester Races for a second time, added: “Chester Races is a lovely place and the atmosphere is incredible. There’s nowhere like it!”

Take a look at our gallery from Ladies Day here:

For a full gallery of all the entrants, please visit the official Chester Racecourse facebook page.

Thirteen fixtures remain in the Chester calendar, visit chester-races.com for details and to purchase tickets.

For further information on McArthur Glen Cheshire Oaks, visit outlets.mcarthurglen.com .