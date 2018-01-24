Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The weather was better for ducks than for runners but that didn’t stop thousands turning out to take part in the 35th Essar Four Villages Half Marathon.

Sunday’s race started and finished in Helsby and ran through the villages of Dunham on the Hill, Barrow, Manley and Mouldsworth.

More than 1,500 runners took part.

(Image: Duncan Cowley)

The race was won by Ben Fish of Blackburn Harriers in 1.09.08. Gemma Connolly of St Helens and Sutton AC was the first female to finish in a time of 1.19.39.

Trophies were awarded to two local runners - Richard McGeachie from Frodsham who finished in a time of 1.14.47 and Hannah Cowley from Helsby who finished in a time of 1.29.19.

This year an over 80 age category prize was awarded to Joe Park.

Amy Jackson from Horn’s Mill Primary School started the race. Amy won a t-shirt design competition.