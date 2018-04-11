Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire West and Chester Council and Active Cheshire have launched the annual West Cheshire Walking Festival, taking place throughout the month of May.

The festival brings together a collection of guided walks, social groups and walking routes across Cheshire West for residents to enjoy.

The free brochure brings together hundreds of walks from all over the borough, offering something for everyone. Walks are led by local groups or organisations or are simply accessible routes which will take residents on a journey across West Cheshire, taking in the picturesque background and charming scenery.

In Cheshire West and Chester 65,900 people do less than 30 minutes of physical activity a week – far from the chief medical officer recommendations of 150 minutes of moderate level physical activity a week.

For most people, walking is the easiest form of physical activity to encourage better health.

Public Health England have even found that one brisk 10 minute walk a day has health benefits, with their guidance recommending three 10 minutes brisk walks every day to reap the multiple rewards for health.

CEO at Active Cheshire Anne Boyd said: “The brochure shares over 190 walks catering for all abilities and interests.

“Partnerships like this with Cheshire West and Chester Council are exactly what is needed to help tackle the physical inactivity problem in the local area, as well as make best use of our fantastic outdoor spaces.

“Active Cheshire are immensely proud to have been involved in the coordination of the festival and look forward to seeing some great pictures of people walking West Cheshire.”

The festival brochure can be found in local places from the end of April including libraries, council offices, Brio leisure centers, and directly available and downloadable from the Active Cheshire website. (www.activecheshire.org/news/)

Director of Public Health at Cheshire West and Chester Council Ian Ashworth said: “Cheshire West and Chester has so many places for residents to explore and enjoy the great outdoors.

“By bringing together all of these opportunities and places we really hope to support and encourage local people to move more and make lasting changes in their everyday habits.

“Walking is a simple but effective way to keep physically fit and it improves your mood through the release of endorphins.

“It’s also a great way to meet new people and to see the wonderful sights that our borough has to offer - and it is fun.”