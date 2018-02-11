Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Red Lion in Dodleston has reopened following a major refurbishment.

The Vintage Inns pub, on Church Road, has also unveiled a new menu as well as its new look.

Landlord Sue Hughes is hoping the new look will be a welcome change in Dodleston.

“We wanted the new look to provide guests with a cosy pub where they can enjoy dinner, have a few drinks after their busy day or simply relax with their four-legged friends and read the Sunday paper,” she said.

“The Red Lion is in a fantastic location on the outskirts of Dodleston, and we have an amazing support network around us, so we hope that all of our guests, both regulars and first-timers love the transformation.”

The new menu comprises dishes such as black pearl scallops seared with black pudding on minted pea puree with crispy bacon to start, British venison steak with spinach stuffed portobello mushroom, asparagus, dauphinoise potato and a red wine jus, and a host of mouth-watering puddings including a warming sticky toffee and apple pudding.

To celebrate its new look, the Red Lion held a Taste of Vintage event on Thursday (February 8) where guests sampled a selection of the new dishes, chatted to Sue and the team and celebrated with a free glass of bubbly.

For more information visit www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/north-west/theredliondodleston .