The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Red Arrows were spotted over Chester at the weekend ahead of their Armed Forces Day display in Llandudno on Saturday (June 30).

The famed flying troupe spent Friday night at Hawarden Airport where they arrived just before 4pm.

(Image: Lois York)

On Saturday morning hundreds of people gathered to see the nine Hawk T1 aircraft and pilots happily spent time meeting with fans who had gathered at the airbase taking pictures and signing autographs before they departed just before 12pm for their special display on the North Wales seafront.

(Image: Robert Parry Jones)

As part of the Armed Forces Day display the team carried out a number of acrobatic manoeuvres in the air leaving trails of the iconic red, white and blue smoke in the sky.

At one point, the aircraft drew a love heart in the sky with smoke.

(Image: Sgt George / MOD)

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows, is one of the world's premier aerobatic display teams.

The Red Arrows 2018 The team for 2018 compromises of: Wing Commander Andrew Keith RAF has overall responsibility for the Red Arrows and he ensures procedures followed by the team allow for safe and efficient flying. Squadron Leader Martin Pert will fly as Red 1 who is responsible for all aspects of the display, from training to choreography. Flight Lieutenant Jon Bond is Red 2 and it’s his first year in the team Red 3 Squadron Leader Mike Ling has returned to the team to fly in the Red 3 position for the 2018 season Red 4 Flight Lieutenant Chris Lyndon-Smith Red 5 Flight Lieutenant Dan Lowes Red 6 Flight Lieutenant Si Taylor Red 7 Flight Lieutenant Toby Keeley Red 8 Flight Lieutenant Matt Masters Red 9 Welshman Flight Lieutenant Mike Bowden Red 10 Squadron Leader Adam Collins - This is his first year with the team.

It attracts the finest pilots in the land and represents the very best of the Royal Air Force.

They have been displaying since 1965, acting as a recruiting arm of the Forces.