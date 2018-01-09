Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Programmers at the recently rebranded St Mary’s Creative Space have been thrilled with record turnout for its varied programme of events entitled Christmas at St Mary’s.

The thriving arts venue is a former sandstone church and Grade 1 Listed building tucked away between Castle Square and University of Chester Riverside Campus.

In recent years it has enjoyed its own renaissance as a cultural venue as city organisation Theatre in the Quarter was commissioned by the local council to work with other organisations in breathing new artistic life into the space.

Organisations such as Chester Music Society, Chester Operatic Society, Chester Film Society, Goldust, Chester Wizard School, Roman Candle Productions, Soundbox, Cheshire Rural Touring Arts, Cheshire Dance, Homegrown Dance, Flash in the Attic, Llangollen International Music Eisteddfod, Body Positive and Minerva have all joined forces with Theatre in the Quarter in building a strong cultural community in the atmospheric building.

(Image: UGC)

The Christmas programme saw nearly five thousand people in the venue enjoying a broad variety of cultural offerings ranging from folk and rock musicians of national acclaim, chamber musicians of international acclaim, newly written theatre productions, university students performing alongside adults with additional needs, children’s choirs performing alongside dancers, the emergence of a new LGBT choir for Cheshire as well as the very best in cabaret, opera, brass bands and choirs. The venue was decorated with traditional decorations and lights, an enormous 20ft real Christmas tree and its new raised seating plan.

(Image: UGC)

Highlights of the season included world renowned chamber ensemble Passacaglia performing to a packed house for Chester Music Society, hundreds of school choirs and House of Dance entertained audiences at the Angel Voices evenings, choirs such as the dynamic Dragonsong youth choir from Wrexham performed alongside Universty of Chester Choir, whilst Caldy Valley Singers performed with the Handbell Ringers.

(Image: UGC)

Chester Operatic Society enjoyed a sell out run of their show ‘It’s beginning to look like Christmas’ whilst Jigsaw and Rewind performed their brand new pieces of musical theatre entitled ‘Christmas Child’ to sell out audiences.

The venue welcomed the groundbreaking Patchwork Nativity play which involved adults and children with additional needs in a hugely well received brand new production.

Meanwhile Soundbox welcomed the nationally acclaimed folk duo O’Hooley & Tidow to Chester who performed to a packed house, as did the hugely talented Steve Pilgrim which was hosted by the renowned Roman Candle Productions.

(Image: Brian Hickey Photography)

The City of Chester Band created a magical Christmas evening with local soloists and readers and such was the popularity of Matt Baker’s Christmas Cabaret, he returned this year with an extra two sell out shows.

Earlier in the season Matt brought the delightful A Handbag of Harmonies to the venue who launched the season with a very successful series of Christmas Craft evenings.

The Film Society celebrated their year round success with a festive double bill, and Chester Amnesty International group hosted a piece of theatre by Journeyman Theatre.

Venue promoter Matt Baker said: “This is the third year we have run the Christmas season of events, and this year we wanted to ensure that we created the perfect complimentary offer to Storyhouse, Forum Studio Theatre, all the events on the city’s streets and in the other venues.

“There really has been some Christmas magic taking place here; a teenager with autism wowing audiences with his angelic singing, children from very different backgrounds or people with varying abilites coming together to share new theatre pieces or sing in their choir, stunning performances from renowned musicians and many different communities coming together to share wonderful experiences. This is really something which I hope can be built on.”

Local teacher and venue supporter Laura Martinez said: “Thank you for enriching our December with such special events.

“Chester is so lucky to have such a wonderful venue and such dedicated people.”

Information about St Mary’s Creative Space can be found on the Facebook page, or on twitter @creativemarys or at www.stmaryscreativespace.co.uk .