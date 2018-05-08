Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Stars of The Real Housewives of Cheshire attended the VIP launch of a new wig salon at the weekend.

Cheshire Housewives favourites Ester Dee, Lauren Simon and Dawn Ward tried on wigs at the Hair Arvina launch party in Hale along with Big Brother stars Isabelle Warburton and Sallie Axl.

Vivacious Housewives star Ester, who used to live in Chester, looked fabulous in Kim K-esque baby pink wig which perfectly matched with her candy-coloured dress and matching jacket while perfume entrepreneur Lauren Simon opted for a long amber wig.

Guests were served cocktails, cupcakes and sushi while they enjoyed complimentary makeovers, tried on wigs and browsed a selection of pop-up shops including More Than Just a Label, Nadeen Jazmine luxury fragrance and Swan Parties.

Specialising in real luxury hairpieces and wigs, the Hair Arvina salon is the brainchild of local businesswoman Laura Bacon, who admits to having a long-term obsession with wigs. She trained in the art of wig making at the prestigious UK Wig School in London.

Laura explained: “Many celebrities wear wigs on stage or the red carpet, it’s the best kept secret in showbiz. They opt for the finest quality human hair which just looks like the real thing.

“And now the likes of the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner have made hair pieces even more popular – wigs are big business right now.”

The salon on Ashley Road in Hale is open every Friday and Saturday to book in for treatments, and while you’re being pampered in the salon, you can enjoy a complimentary tipple of your choice - from a healthy herbal tea to a decadent cocktail.

Laura added: “Arvina will be a one-stop-shop for glamour and a great night out. Whether you are having your new wig fitted or a simple blow dry, we will make sure you’re looking your beautiful best.

“Once you’re glammed up during the day you can head downstairs to Club Arvina from 10pm, where you are guaranteed to make an entrance - turning heads for all the right reasons.”

Hair Arvina will also be hosting Pre-Glam Party Saturdays featuring live music, posh pizzas and sushi, cocktails and Champagne, as well as various fashion and beauty pop-up shops.

For more information follow Hair Arvina on Instagram and Facebook @hairarvina and check out the website at www.hairarvina.com .