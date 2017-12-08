Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cheshire’s Real Housewife Tanya Bardsley made a festive appearance last night at the Debenhams store at the Coliseum Shopping Park in Ellesmere Port .

The Real Housewives of Cheshire star greeted fans and took selfies as part of a special VIP event that ran from 4-8pm. Tanya’s visit included surprising Christmas shoppers with on-the-spot prizes in store.

As part of the event, shoppers enjoyed a VIP pass with Prosecco and a goodie bag on arrival, Christmas cake tasting, a raffle with a hamper worth £200 and access to a range of top make up brands as part of the evening’s make-up masterclasses using the latest products and techniques.

A catwalk showcasing the latest trends from leading fashion brands and designers included Jasper Conran, Julien Macdonald, Phase Eight and more.

Tanya said: “Thank you to all the lovely people who came out to meet me at Debenhams at the Coliseum Shopping Park. I had a great time!”

Coliseum Shopping Park is open seven days a week, with most stores open until 8pm, giving shoppers longer to do their Christmas shopping.

