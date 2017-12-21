Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Grosvenor Shopping Centre will encourage shoppers to enjoy a glass of fizz as they shop this weekend with a unique pop-up prosecco van.

On Saturday, December 23, and Christmas Eve, the Chester shopping centre will welcome ‘Bella the prosecco van’ to its central atrium, offering glasses of fizz, festive fizz cocktails and bottles of prosecco.

Shoppers will also be in with the chance of winning a prosecco hamper by raising a glass and sharing a selfie next to the Italian black and gold Piaggio Ape van.

Manager at Grosvenor Shopping Centre Julie Webb said: “We can’t wait to welcome Bella, the prosecco van to the centre.

“Bella is a fun, unique attraction and we are sure our shoppers will enjoy a glass of fizz and a pit stop during their Christmas shopping.”

Caroline Roberts, owner of ‘Bella the prosecco van’, added: “We are very much looking forward to bringing Bella to Grosvenor Shopping Centre.

“We hope that she will bring something special to the centre during the run up to Christmas, and that local people will enjoy a glass or two of our festive fizz.”