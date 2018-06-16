Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you ever looked at your dog or cat after a long day and thought they could do with a drink too?

Well you're in luck, because you can now get Pawsecco, a still 'wine' for your pets.

Pet drinks specialists Woof & Brew have launched the still 'wine' in two varieties: Pet-House White and Pet-House Rosé, both of which are completely alcohol and grape-free.

Pawsecco, a still 'wine' for your pets, has just been stocked by a string of retailers.

Woof & Brew say: "Ranging from health-focused teas and tonics to some of the most unique treats in the market, all our products have been developed with the advice of veterinary experts.

"With proven results and taste approval, our nutritionally balanced, specialised blends offer the perfect tonics and treats."

The drink - which looks like a small bottle of wine - is grape-free making it safe for dogs to enjoy.

The 'wines', each priced at £2.99, come in glass bottles, with the label suggesting you 'serve over food for the perfect au jus'.

They're available from Pets At Home, B&M and a number of independent pet stores and are suitable for cats and dogs aged four months and above.

And if fancy fizz won’t get their tail wagging, a pint of ‘Bottom Sniffer’ might hit the spot.

Offering the perfect refreshment after a long day running around, the £2.49 doggy tipple is made with natural ingredients such as dandelion and burdock and will give your dog the ultimate ‘tail swagger’.