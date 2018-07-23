The video will start in 8 Cancel

We can always rely on Primark to bring out a nostalgic range that takes us straight back to our childhoods.

First there was Beauty and the Beast, then there was Harry Potter and now the high street retailer have brought out a Friends collection featuring candles, pyjamas, photo frames, bedding and more.

A must for die-hard fans of the '90s sitcom, the items won't break the bank - with the most expensive item costing just £15, and the cheapest starting at £3.

Most of the range is already in stores so you'll need to be quick to grab it.

What you can get in Primark's Friends range

Notebook

T-shirt

Cookie Jar

Central Pek mug

Thermal mug

Candle

Bedding

Photo Frame

Espresso cups

Nightshirt

Makeup Bags

Canvas Bag

Cap

Cami set