Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Tickets and hospitality packages for all Chester Polo Club’s 2018 fixtures, including the LDF International Polo and The Boodles Roodee Challenge Cup, are available now.

The Sport of Kings will return to Chester Racecourse for the much anticipated LDF International Polo on Friday, June 8 and Saturday, June 9, 2018, whilst The Boodles Roodee Challenge Cup will take place on Friday and Saturday, September 7 and 8. Both fixtures will offer an extravagant £10,000 prize fund in a six goal Tournament, attracting the highest profile teams and players from around the world to Chester and providing spectators the opportunity to witness outstanding play and sportsmanship.

Serious games are set to be played and with a compelling narrative, both flagship events within the prestigious Polo calendar are not to be missed.

(Image: Craig Galloway)

Join the enthusiastic crowd for an afternoon of sport and vibrancy. As well as being key events in the sporting calendar, Polo at Chester Racecourse is a highlight in Chester’s social season, with great entertainment, food and drink. Mingle with the style set and enjoy an atmosphere like no other during the great British summer.

LDF International Polo opens 2018, with the Semi Finals Day on Friday, June 8. Fierce competition is anticipated from the worthiest contenders for a spot in the Finals Day, Saturday, June 9.

LDF take on the mantle of title sponsor for a fifth consecutive year.

LDF’s managing director Peter Alderson said: “We’ve worked alongside Chester Race Company in a sponsorship capacity for a number of years, both in racing and as principle sponsors of the LDF International Polo.

“We’ve seen the polo event in particular go from strength to strength over the last three years. It’s very much an event for everyone, from families to businesses, certainly the feedback we have received from our attending clients has been consistently exceptional. We would definitely recommend the Chester experience.”

Polo at Chester Racecourse concludes with The Boodles Roodee Challenge Cup, Friday, September 7 and Saturday, September 8.

Both events offer the perfect opportunity to gather family and friends to enjoy one of the most thrilling team sports live in action. On the second day of each event, in celebration of the lively final, there will be a fun for all the family with a host of free activities to enjoy.

Spectators can gain free entry on each Friday for the Semi-Finals and admission is just £8 for adults on each Saturday for the Finals, whilst children are invited to attend either day free of charge*!

Tickets are available at the gate or in advance online at chester-races.com/polo

(Image: Craig Galloway)

For visitors looking for an extra special Polo experience, Chester’s luxurious hospitality marquee offers VIP treatment fit for a Royal. Guests are invited to a brief introduction to the game of Polo followed by delicious lunch. After dining, take a seat on the picket fenced terrace, offering a front row seat to the action. Badges for the hospitality marquee start from £67 + VAT* per person, to purchase badges please email hospitality@chester-races.com or call 01244 304 631.

To view the complete fixture list and for further information on pricing and tickets, visit chester-races.com/polo or call 01244 304 610.

Further information on valuable sponsorship and team’s confirmation will be made available in the coming weeks. For the most up to date information follow @ChesterPoloClub on social media.