Plans have been unveiled for the Northwich River Festival 2018.

Northwich Rotary has announced that the chosen charities for the festival on the weekend of July 14 and 15 are the Alzheimer’s Society, RNLI and Rotary causes.

This year they are focusing on the Barons Quay area of the River Weaver for the activities.

Northwich Rotary Club is challenging businesses, clubs, pubs and friends to put together teams to enter into the Northwich Dragon Boat Challenge 2018.

Last year 14 teams entered but this year they want to increase this to more than 20 teams to give the event even more prestige.

They are hoping that each group of 10 rowers and their drummer will be in fancy dress.

It’s set to be a spectacle for visitors who will be able to watch them race on the Barons Quay stretch of the River Weaver starting at Town Bridge.

Any team who raise sponsorship money will be able to subscribe 50% of the amount raised to the official charities and 50% to a charity of their choice.

Organisers of the Northwich River Festival 2018 are also excited to announce that the superb Typhoon & the Pedal Players will be returning after their great success at last year’s festival.

They are an interactive walkabout experience for family audiences using a steampunk inspired cargo bicycle turned into a time machine.

The players have created new, bespoke scripts,songs and sketches inspired by Cheshire’s rich salt mine heritage and aims to reconnect communities with their landscape and heritage.

Mid Cheshire SUP will be there both days and will be taking to the water on Sunday, July 15.

Wirral Community Narrowboat Trust will also be there both days and will be offering trips along the River Weaver between the races.

Their Narrowboat ‘Over the Rainbow’ has wheelchair access

There will also be two full days of exciting musical events with various artists.

Northwich Rotary Club is holding a Duck Race on Sunday, July 15 as part of the Northwich River Festival 2018 to raise funds for its nominated charities including the

Alzheimer’s Society Cheshire, RNLI and Rotary charities.

Two-thousand plastic ducks will be released into the River Dane near the Memorial Court and the winner will be the first duck to reach the end of the course at the junction of the rivers Dane and Weaver next to Waitrose carpark.