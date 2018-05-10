Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Racegoers have certainly dressed to impress at Chester Races Ladies Day today (Thursday, May 10).

Thousands of women graced Chester Racecourse in their finery as the weather held out for the second day of the Boodles May Festival.

Amazing hats, stunning dresses and lots of jumpsuits were on show as many people took the opportunity to show off their well planned outfits.

And it wasn't just the ladies that turned up the style stakes, the gents were looking good too.

The good weather looks set to continue for Chester Cup Day (Friday, May 11) with plenty of sunshine forecast.

Use our Met Office widget below to keep up to date with their full forecast.

A full list of this year's Chester Races fixtures can be found here .

To book tickets visit chester-races.co.uk .