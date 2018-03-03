Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Peter Rabbit was on hand for half term fun in Northwich .

The lovable character joined in with the free activities at Barons Quay with a visit to Barons Square.

More than 230 children and families visited the centre on Saturday, February 24, for the opportunity to have photos and storytelling from Northwich Library staff with the Peter Rabbit.

His visit rounded up the half term fun after craft workshops took place on Monday, February 19 and Wednesday, February 21.

(Image: UGC)

Catherine Fox from Cheshire West and Chester Council said: “A great week of activities for the children of Northwich to engage with during half term.

“It was excellent to see the wide variety of designs from all involved in the craft activities. Peter Rabbit was a success and very popular with both children and parents!”

Helen Neal of Northwich Library said: “Northwich Library ventured into Mr McGregor’s garden this weekend, to read lots of stories and keep an eye out for a certain rabbit.

“It was great to see so many children listening to Peter Rabbit’s adventures as well as joining in with a song.

“Reading to children is so important as it helps build vocabulary, language and literacy skills, whilst improving concentration, curiosity and memory.

“It also encourages children to read stories for themselves.”

(Image: UGC)

To see all the latest activities at Barons Quay visit www.baronsquay.co.uk .