The Hospice of the Good Shepherd in Chester is inviting people to ‘sparkle’ and take part in a sponsored city centre night walk and help raise vital funds to support local people affected by a life limiting illness.

The Chester Sparkle Sponsored 5k Night Walk, sponsored by URENCO, is an exciting new city centre fundraising event and will take place on Friday, June 15, and is planned to be a regular fixture in the Chester calendar.

Starting from Grosvenor Park, the fun sponsored walk takes in a 5k circular route along the River Dee and around the famous Chester walls then on to the sights and sounds of Chester city centre, and back to the amphitheatre where refreshments will be waiting at the end.

A team of volunteer marshals will be on hand along the way to ensure everyone is safe.

Community fundraiser at Hospice of the Good Shepherd Justin Caroe said: “The Chester Sparkle Night Walk is open to all – men, women and children, so we encourage you to get your team together and dazzle the city centre with sparkle in our fun sponsored city night walk.

“People are encouraged to ‘sparkle’ for the hospice on the night and this can be in memory of a loved one or simply just for fun."

Hospice supporter Saffy Sparkles is all set to live up to her name and sparkle after the hospice provided care and support when her wife, Kate, was diagnosed with myxoid liposarcoma in 2009 and sadly passed away at the hospice last year.

Saffy said: “The sparkle walk is my way of thanking the hospice for helping us from 2009 to the present day through raising money with friends to celebrate my 40th year.

“All of the staff helped make us feel cared for and that we were not just a number or a diagnosis.

“Kate would not want me to lose my sparkle and would be delighted that I am walking in her memory and raising money to benefit the hospice.”

The early bird discounted entry price is £10 for adults and £7.50 for children (aged eight – 16 years), if you book before April 30.

All tickets include a t-shirt and medal.

Tickets available at www.hospicegs.com or www.tickettailor.com/events/hospiceofthegoodshepherd/146159 .