Tens of thousands of votes have been cast for the 2018 Taste Cheshire Awards.
This year’s winners will be joining an illustrious roll of honour when they are presented with their awards at the ceremony for the annual hospitality awards – which are now in their 19th year – on April 4 in the Pavilion at Chester Racecourse .
Taste Cheshire general manager Briony Wilson said: “It has been another amazing year with over 40,000 votes cast by regulars of their favourite establishments.
“This makes the Taste Cheshire Food and Drink Awards amongst the biggest voted for awards in the UK.
“Every year we are so pleased to see how much our industry has developed and the standard of hospitality within our county just gets better and better.
“We really are the county of food and drink, which our customers keep telling us by voting year after year.
“The voting process has now finished.
“Nominees will now be mystery dined and shopped by our judging panel with the difficult job of finding the winners.
“Our congratulations to every nominee, you have achieved the most important part already - the recognition by your customers that you are their favourite.”
The nominations in each category are:
Local Produce Shop of the Year
The Hollies Farm Shop
Claremont Farm
Cheerbrook Farm Shop
Kenyon Hall Farm Shop
Applegate’s Farm Shop
Family Friendly Venue of the Year
Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester
The White Horse, Chester Racecourse
The Fishpool Inn
Cholmondeley Arms, Malpas
The Lambing Shed
Best Use of Local Produce in a Menu
The Chefs Table
Little Tap, Tarporley
Cheshire Dining Experience
The Chester Fields
The Castle, Congleton
George and Dragon, Holmes Chapel
Best Sandwich Shop
Meltdown, Chester
Bloom, Nantwich
Monks Deli, Runcorn
The Cheshire Sandwich Company
Best Newcomer
Meltdown, Chester
Craft & Co
The Stanneylands
9 Elephants, Chester
Deadwood Smokehouse
Best Deli
Deli Vert, Hoole
Monks Deli, Runcorn
Whitmore and White, West Kirby
RF Burrows & Sons, Bunbury
Deli Fine, Holt
Best Café
Benty Farm Tearooms
Brew & Tucker, Frodsham
Little Yellow Pig
Jaunty Goat Coffee
Farm Made Tearooms, Audlem
Best Bar
Kash22, Frodsham
The Little Tap, Tarporley
Barlounge
Liquo r& Co
The Suburbs, Hoole
Best Pub
The Faulkner
The Coach House Inn
Ring O’Bells, Christleton
The ChesterFields
The Pheasant Inn
Excellence in customer care
Little Tap, Tarporley
Brew & Tucker, Frodsham
Urbano32
George and Dragon, Holmes Chapel
Best Small Restaurant
The Chefs Table
Upstairs at the Grill
Sticky Walnut, Hoole
Chime, Hartford
The Machine House
Best Large Restaurant
Opera Grill
Hickory’s Smokehouse, Chester
The Chester Fields
Miller and Carter, Chester
Olive Tree Brasserie, Chester
The awards dinner is a glittering affair with over 350 from the industry assembling after the Chester Food and Drink Festival to find out who has won.
It truly is the highlight of the food and drink season.
For more information about the Food and Drink Festival or the awards dinner go to chesterfoodanddrink.co.uk.