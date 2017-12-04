Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Beer Awards are returning for the third year – and beer-lovers have once again been called upon to decide who’s top of the hops.

Members of the public are asked to nominate their favourites in seven categories.

Nominations are now open until a voting deadline of noon on Monday, January 1.

Organised by the team behind Chester Beer Blog, the awards are billed as a ‘true people’s choice event’, designed to celebrate the local unsung heroes of all things ale in Chester.

All contestants who hope to grab bragging rights for the year will be nominated by the beer drinkers of Chester, and judged by an impartial expert panel formed of local beer bloggers, beer club hosts and beer festival organisers.

The much anticipated nominations for all seven categories will be released on Thursday, January 4 on the Facebook and Twitter profiles for Chester Beer Blog.

Katja Knox, from Chester Beer Blog said: “Chester’s beer scene has come a long way in the years we’ve organised these awards and it’s great to see the positive energy and how people work together to really recognise the amazing pubs and bars, breweries and beer we have.

“We’re expecting January’s event to be bigger and better than its predecessors, so watch this space.”