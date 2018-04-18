Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Street Level 2018 is Chester’s very own visual arts festival featuring some of the best artists from the North West, painting live.

There will be a fashion show, some pavement art, stalls, street food, music, different workshops and activities for all ages.

(Image: UGC)

Talk to artists as they paint, listen to music form DJs, eat street food from the specially designed pop up café before letting your creativity run wild by joining in one of the many activities.

Based at Alexander’s, Rufus Court in Northgate Street, Chester, it is aimed at all ages and will be held on Saturday, May 5 at 1pm.

(Image: UGC)

Artist event organiser and lecturer at Cheshire College South and West Ian Prewitt said: “This is the first of what we hope will become an annual event.

“We have so much to see and do there is something for everyone, you can even buy original prints and get them signed by the artists.”