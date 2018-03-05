Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

MasterChef champion Simon Wood has announced that he will open his second restaurant in Chester.

The north’s only MasterChef champion – who won in 2015 – opened his first site, Wood Manchester, in September 2017 and has now signed a deal with Castlebridge Group who are developing a Hotel Indigo in Chester.

Simon’s first restaurant in Manchester offers a stylish yet relaxed dining experience with high end food and has received rave reviews in the Guardian and Telegraph since opening six months ago.

The chef, famed for his octopus and squab pigeon in the 2015 series of the show, was described by Greg Wallace – a regular visitor to Wood Manchester – as an incredible talent.

Simon said: “Wood Chester will offer the same ethos as the restaurant in Manchester.

“We serve modern interpretations of traditional flavours with a focus on simple, seasonal dishes with the odd surprise along the way.

“It’s unfussy, high end dining with approachable staff, comfortable chairs and dishes guests want to order again and again.

“I have been delighted by how well we have been received in Manchester and can’t wait to take the restaurant to Chester with Hotel Indigo.

“They are a great brand that really fits with ours and we know there are plenty of foodies in Chester to enjoy my food.”

Wood Chester will open seven days a week serving breakfast, cocktails, room service and a full service lunch and dinner menu, including special lunch and early evening offerings.

(Image: UGC)

A massive favourite in Manchester is the Tomahawk steak which on Tuesdays is a steal at £50 for two to share with two sides and a sauce.

A blind tasting menu will also feature, offering seasonal produce and newly developed dishes.

The restaurant will be dominated by the open theatre kitchen, which includes a Josper oven, and will feature a chef’s table in addition to a 10 seater private dining room.

Castlebridge Group commercial director Jenna Dienn, who brokered the deal, said: “This is a really exciting partnership for both brands and we are delighted to have been able to bring them together in Chester.

“It is important to us that we create the right food and beverage propositions within in the sites that we manage and we feel that Simon and Wood Chester will offer something perfect both for the hotel guests and local diners who will be excited to see some MasterChef magic on their doorstep.”

Since winning MasterChef Simon has worked with Marcus Wareing, Theo Randal and Simon Rimmer before opening his own restaurant.

Since 2015 he has also been executive chef at Oldham Athletic FC and Oldham Event Centre, including the hugely successful ‘The Boardroom by Simon Wood’.

His areas of passion include fine dining, the art of plating, and teaching.

His debut cookbook At Home with Simon Wood – Fine Dining Made Simple launched in 2017.

For more information about WOOD Chester visit www.woodmanchester.com/comingsoon.