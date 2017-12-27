Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The award-winning Lion Salt Works Museum is hosting an exhibition about the discovery of plastic in Northwich until February 11.

The exhibition has been put together by a group of local volunteer researchers who are keen to raise the profile of Northwich’s significant role in the story of plastic.

Polythene was discovered in 1933, by accident, at the ICI Winnington Research Laboratories.

Virginia Hunt, one of the volunteer researchers, said: “The fact that the birthplace of this hugely significant invention was not better known needed to be rectified. This could be a small step leading to a plastics museum here in Northwich.”

The exhibition comprises information about how the polythene was discovered, objects made from plastic and some creative plastic artwork produced by local schools.

The exhibition is the result of research from a group of local volunteers at Cheshire West & Chester’s Weaver Hall and Workhouse Museum in Northwich and has been funded through the Royal Society’s Local Heroes Fund.

Cabinet member for communities and wellbeing at Cheshire West and Chester Council councillor Louise Gittins said: “The information in this exhibition is fascinating and is a really interesting insight into the discovery of a material that impacts on our daily lives and is used worldwide.

“I am sure this will be particularly interesting to young people who may not know about their town’s pivotal role in the story of plastic.”

The Lion Salt Works Museum tells the story of salt through interactive displays, including a sound and light show, automaton and ‘subsiding house’.

From this month, visitors can also enjoy ‘Salt’ a fascinating virtual reality, salt-inspired dance, using the latest cutting edge techniques and directed by one of the UK’s top choreographers.

In addition, the museum holds events throughout the year designed to appeal to a wide range of visitors, from rural touring plays, children’s activities, school groups to regular special events.

The museum has won nine prestigious awards since re-opening after a four-year £10m restoration in June 2015.

Admission is subject to normal admission prices and parking is free.

For more information call 01606 275066 or visit www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk.