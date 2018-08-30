Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Racing returns to the Roodee this weekend with the Chester Races Foxy Bingo Ladies Day fixture.

The Foxy Bingo Fur-ever Friends Handicap Stakes kicks off the day’s racing at 2.05pm on Saturday (September 1).

Gates will open at 11.30am and a card of seven will wow the crowds, concluding with The Horseradish Handicap Stakes at 5.35pm.

The day’s feature race, the Listed Foxy Bingo Fast and Fabulous Chester Stakes is the main event and Irish Champion Trainer Willie Mullins may be competing for top spot, with six entries, whilst Mark Johnston will be looking to better his 2017 second place with two entries.

Andrew Balding’s Duretto, winner of the 2017 Listed 32red.com Stand Cup is entered to return for another Chester run, having fallen short in the Boodles Diamond Ormonde Stakes at this year’s Boodles May Festival.

Off the field and in celebration of the final ladies day fixture of the year, a best dressed competition with a difference takes place in the Paddock at the flower wall. Ladies can enter between 11.30am and 3pm to take one of three prizes for ‘Best Classic Look’, ‘Best Co-ordinated Look’ and ‘Best On-trend Look’. Each prize includes a bottle of champagne, county badges to a race meeting of choice in 2019 and a £50 gift voucher to use in on-course Restaurant 1539. Winners will be announced later in the afternoon.

Capital Radio breakfast presenter Ben Sheppard will be on the Pavilion Lawn entertaining racegoers with a DJ set throughout the afternoon and there will be the opportunity to enter a competition to win Golden Circle tickets to Fusion Festival in Liverpool on Sunday to really round off the weekend with a bang.

Winning Post Enclosure and County Long Room Badges have already sold out and hospitality packages are now in short supply. Those eager to attend should visit chester-races.com for information on availability and to purchase. Tickets and badges can be collected on the day and start from £12 on the open course.

Out on the open course youngsters can enjoy a craft workshop, giant garden games and face painting – all free of charge. Clip Clop Pony Rides will be in attendance offering budding riders a turn around the Roodee. Children aged 17 and under are eligible to attend completely free of charge, it’s the perfect celebration to the end of the summer holidays before the autumn term starts!

The going for Saturday’s meeting is good. The weather forecast for Tuesday-Thursday is dry and cloudy with sunny spells and a possible threat of light showers.

Tickets and badges for available enclosures can be bought online at chester-races.com over the phone on 01244 304 600 or in person at the Chester Racecourse box office.