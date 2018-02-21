Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

AN ITV2 show which pits celebrities against groups of friends is looking for contestants for its second series.

CelebAbility will return to our screens later this year in its continued quest to discover more unique skills and abilities possessed by celebrities.

The comedy entertainment show is hosted by the voice of Love Island, Scottish stand-up comedian Iain Stirling.

Hoping to win £5,000, a group of friends will go head to head with celebrities in a series of uniquely crazy rounds. All of which are based on the unusual skill or ability that the celebrities believe they naturally possess.

CelebAbility highlights from the first series included Made in Chelsea’s Stephanie Pratt reading a dog’s mind, Olympic Medal winning gymnast Louis Smith attempting to eat a poppadum as quietly as possible and “always lucky” Joey Essex picking the right pigeon to be pooped on.

Other guests included Laura Whitmore, Vicky Pattison, Pete Wicks, Maya Jama, Keith Duffy, Ed Gamble, Vogue Williams and Megan McKenna.

ITV’s comedy controller Saskia Schuster says: “We are delighted that CelebAbility is back.

“This time round it’s going to get even more silly and definitely more competitive, so good luck to Iain Stirling and Marek Larwood as they try to keep order in the studio…let the battle begin.”

“CelebAbility is back and I cannot wait! Celebrities doing tasks against the members of the public – who will come out on top?” says host Iain Stirling.

Managing director of Potato Michael Kelpie says: “We had an absolute ball making CelebAbility last year and then it turned out to be ITV2’s highest rating new series of 2017. Hurrah!

“We can’t wait to discover what hidden talents can be unearthed through extensive, in-depth and probing research of our nation’s best-loved celebrities, get them in the studio with Iain & Marek and let the fun begin.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to beat a celebrity at their special ability, apply now by emailing itv2gameshow@itv.com.

Auditions will be held in London, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast, Birmingham, Cardiff and Newcastle.