Hundreds more free Residents Festival tickets to some of Cheshire and Warrington’s top attractions have been made available – and another batch will be released on Thursday, March 8.

The festival, taking place between March 17 – March 25, is a way of thanking local residents for welcoming more than 62 million tourists into the county each year. The festival coincides with VisitBritain’s English Tourism Week and is being supported by Cheshire West & Chester Council, Cheshire East Council and Warrington Borough Council.

In addition to the existing attractions, tickets are now available for the National Waterways Museum.

The National Waterways Museum in Ellesmere Port offers interactive and virtual reality technology to help visitors experience what it would have been like to work on the waterways.

The number of tickets available will vary according to the attraction and everyone applying must have either a Cheshire or Warrington postcode.

Leader of Cheshire West & Chester Council Samantha Dixon said: “I am delighted the first free tickets have attracted such high demand.

“I hope Cheshire residents will make the most of this next opportunity for a wonderful free day out on their doorstep.

“With more than 62 million visitors annually, tourism in Cheshire is a thriving business and continues to grow but residents play a part in this success and should never be overlooked.

“Residents can sometimes be inconvenienced by unique events, such as last year’s hugely successful cycling Tour Series in Northwich and Chester’s Pokemon event.

“This festival is a wonderful way to celebrate the county’s tourist industry and recognise the importance of residents’ contributions.

“Cheshire West & Cheshire has a diverse group of high quality attractions.

“We look forward to welcoming residents from across the county to enjoy sites like Northwich’s ‘Cathedral of the Canals’ - the Anderton Boat Lift.

“This is the world’s first successful boat lift and represents a pinnacle of Victorian high engineering.

“Wildlife lovers can visit RSPB Burton Mere and see the freshwater wetland habitat that attracts thousands of birds annually to its Dee Estuary location, or see top show horses close-up at Tarporley’s Cotebrook Shire Horse Centre.

“Sandbach’s fully working pottery, the Potters Barn, is also open and is free to visitors during the week-long festival.”

Elsewhere, attractions that are opening their doors for this second Residents Festival include the Jacobean splendour of Macclesfield’s Capesthorne Hall and Gardens, the world-famous Jodrell Bank; Arley Hall and Gardens, Nantwich Museum and the Silk Museum as well as the glittering Edwardian splendour of the Crewe Lyceum.

Port Sunlight, one of the UK’s most spectacular model villages is the location of the fascinating Port Sunlight Museum, which tells the story of the village and its founder, Lord Lever.

Englesea Brook Chapel and Museum near Crewe offers free entry into the simplicity and serenity of one of Cheshire’s earliest chapels of the Primitive Methodism Movement.

Chief executive of Marketing Cheshire Katrina Michel said: “This is a great chance for Cheshire residents to have a great free day out and celebrate the amazing tourist attractions on our doorstep.

“We hope as many residents as possible join in the fun.”

For tickets and further information, go to visitcheshire.com